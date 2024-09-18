Allegedly, Mossad secretly transferred explosives into Hezbollah's paging devices.

Lebanon is currently in disarray after a series of coordinated explosions involving numerous pagers. Sources within the region propose that Israel's secret service, Mossad, may have been responsible for transforming Hezbollah's communication tools into harmful weapons. No formal confirmation regarding this allegation has been issued.

Sources reveal that Mossad allegedly categorized thousands of pagers for Hezbollah months prior to their distribution. It is claimed that 5,000 units from Taiwanese manufacturer Gold Talon were integrated with a trace amount of explosives during their production process. According to a senior Lebanese security official and another individual with knowledge of the situation, "Mossad inserted a circuit board laden with explosives and a code into the device. It's virtually impossible to detect with any means, even using modern devices or scanners."

The 5,000 pagers were procured by Hezbollah and transported into the country at the start of the year. Eventually, on Tuesday, 3,000 of them detonated in unison upon receiving a coded message, simultaneously triggering the concealed explosives.

Analysis of the remains of destroyed pagers by Reuters revealed a design and stickers comparable to those of the Gold Talon pagers. However, the founder of the company, Hsu Ching-Kuang, refuted claims that his company was behind the explosions. "The product was not ours. It merely bore our brand name," he stated.

According to Hsu, the pagers were supplied by an European company authorized to utilize the Taiwanese company's brand. He declined to name the company. Gold Talon itself was also affected by the incident. "We are a reputable corporation. This is a humiliating circumstance," he remarked.

Hezbollah fighters are known to employ pagers as a discrete communication method to bypass Israeli surveillance on smartphones. Sources claim that the modified devices entered the country undetected at the beginning of the year and remained unnoticed for several months. The explosions resulted in the loss of nine lives and caused nearly 3,000 injuries, mostly affecting Hezbollah members and the Iranian ambassador in Beirut. Hezbollah, backed by Iran, pledged retaliation against Israel. The Israeli military declined to comment on the incidents.

