- Alleged weapons trader's residence undergoes search operation

Due to suspicions of illicit gun smuggling and ownership, a property and commercial space in Kiel and Schwentinental (Kreis Plön) were inspected. Before this, investigations were carried out against a 68-year-old individual who had been barred from participating in gun smuggling and owning weapons, as stated by the police and prosecutor's office.

However, as the investigation progressed, it was suspected that the man was still peddling firearms. As a result, the Kiel District Court issued a search warrant. During the raid, substantial proof was collected by the officers. The man is currently under investigation for breaking gun laws.

The police and prosecutor's office, specifically the Office of the Prosecutor, are closely monitoring the ongoing investigation into the man's alleged gun law violations. The Office of the Prosecutor is expected to play a significant role in the potential charging and trial processes related to the man's suspected gun smuggling and illicit firearm possession.

Read also: