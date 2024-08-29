- Alleged trafficker flees law enforcement while carrying 11 undocumented individuals

Reaching speeds of around 160 kilometers per hour and without a valid driver's permit - that's how a person suspected of trafficking allegedly outran the authorities in a vehicle across the districts of Passau and Freyung-Grafenau. Border patrol intended to halt a vehicle with a non-local registration number near Untergriesbach on a Wednesday, as per the police report. Instead of the permitted five occupants, there were twelve in the car. The 20-year-old supposedly driver then reportedly zoomed past numerous towns, putting other motorists in jeopardy by executing hazardous overtaking maneuvers.

Near Waldkirchen, the car veered onto a muddy trail and collided with a tree, with the driver's side being impacted, it was reported. The driver then fled on foot and was apprehended unharmed. He is now under investigation for trafficking foreign nationals, charged with aggravated endangerment. As per a police spokesperson, the 20-year-old was detained on a Thursday. The smuggled foreigners, which included two kids aged six and nine, did not possess valid entry documents for Germany, the police revealed. They were all reported for illegal immigration.

The suspect, involved in the high-speed chase in the county of Passau, attempted to evade authorities after being spotted near Untergriesbach. Upon arriving in Waldkirchen, the vehicle they were driving veered off the road and crashed in the county of Passau.

