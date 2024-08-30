Ramelow potentially joining the BSW. - Alleged Recruitment Attempt Towards BSW in Ramelow

The "Sahra Wagenknecht's Stand Up" alliance (BSW) sought out Bodo Ramelow, Thuringia's Minister President from the Left Party, during its early stages for potential personnel. Ramelow acknowledged this in a report by Funke Media's Thuringian newspapers. According to the report, an attempt was made in January to bring Ramelow over to the Wagenknecht party before the Thuringian state election.

"The ideal scenario would be a BSW in Thuringia led by you"

Thomas Schmid, who later managed the state branch, had communication with Ramelow. This is confirmed by a message from Schmid to the Left Party politician, which was also obtained by dpa. It reads: "The ideal scenario would be a BSW in Thuringia led by you. That would be my preference."

Ramelow, who is 68 years old, is the Left Party's main candidate for the state election on Sunday and is aiming for a third term as Minister President.

Besides former Eisenach Mayor Katja Wolf, who is BSW's top candidate for the state election, the young party also reached out to then-Erfurt Mayor Andreas Bausewein from the SPD. Bausewein publicly disclosed the recruitment attempt and his subsequent rejection.

