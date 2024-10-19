Alleged Murder Attempt in Mozambique Prompts Criticism

Amidst the heated atmosphere after Mozambique's presidential election, unidentified attackers killed a legal consultant and a supporter of the leading opposition candidate's campaign. The EU strongly denounced the assassination of the two men in their vehicle on a bustling street in Maputo, the capital, calling for a swift investigation. The investigation should "bring those responsible for this horrendous act to justice" and shed light on the situation, a statement declared. There's no room for politically charged killings in a democratic nation.

Lawyer Elvino Dias had been representing presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, who became the main contender against Frelimo's candidate, Daniel Chapo, based on the preliminary regional election results from the previous week. Mondlane's team accused Frelimo of manipulating votes and encouraged Mozambicans to stage a strike on Monday. Reports indicated that Dias was preparing a lawsuit against the election results and had received threatening letters prior to the incident.

A police representative held a press conference, mentioning that the men's automobile was stopped by armed individuals who subsequently began shooting. The representative hinted at a prior disagreement between the men over "matrimonial issues."

Before the election, experts predicted that Frelimo would secure an overwhelming majority in parliament as well as the presidency. The party has governed the financially struggling nation of approximately 35 million people in eastern Africa for 49 years. Mondlane contested as an independent candidate and received support from the party Podemos, whose representative, Paulo Guambe, was slain alongside Dias.

The international community expressed concern over the escalating violence, with many highlighting the need for unbiased investigations into the criticisms of vote manipulation and the resulting assassinations. The circumstances surrounding Elvino Dias' death, a vocal critic of alleged electoral irregularities, have raised serious questions about the fairness of the election process.

