Alleged mistreatment and cruelty inflicted upon Ukrainian and Russian captives recorded

Ukrainian POWs underwent "prevasive and organized mistreatment," which encompassed instances of abuse during capture and in various detention centers and jails situated in occupied Ukrainian and Russian territories.

The interviewees detailed various forms of torment, such as simulation executions, dog assaults, and sexual assaults, as well as inadequate medical care and meager food rations. At least ten Ukrainian lives were tragically lost as a result of these conditions. Russia persistently refused permits for UN officials to meet with Ukrainian POWs. However, discussions with the released prisoners were eventually facilitated.

Unfettered access was granted to Russian POWs held in Ukraine. These prisoners recounted beatings and torture during capture or relocation, but they reported being handled appropriately in internal detention centers, with facilities adhering to international standards, as mentioned by Bell.

All instances of mistreatment were vehemently denounced by Bell, who emphasized the necessity of bringing those responsible to justice. The disparity in the treatment of Russian and Ukrainian prisoners of war can be attributed to the sheer volume and scope of the abuse, she noted.

Despite Bell's efforts to ensure fair treatment for all POWs, the Ukrainian prisoners continued to face the abuse of power, as evidenced by the persistent mistreatment and lack of adequate facilities in detention centers. This contrasted sharply with the improved conditions for Russian POWs, highlighting an unfair distinction between the two groups.

