Alleged illegal tax evasion in Germany

Multiple states in the federal government are issuing alerts about bogus tax notices. Homes in Saxony, Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia, Lower Saxony, Bremen, Rhineland-Palatinate, and Saarland are receiving demand letters to pay income tax immediately, as stated by authorities.

Digital swindlers are distributing these fake notices via mail, requesting payment via bank transfer and aiming to steal funds. Therefore, the Hanover authority advises caution if you don't anticipate receiving a tax notice and receive such correspondence.

The alleged finance offices listed in these letters often have wrong addresses or don't correspond to the actual financial authorities, such as a supposed "Federal Republic of Germany Financial Authorities" that doesn't exist, says the Saxon Tax and Finance Office.

Spotting misinformation exposes the fraud

In counterfeit notices, instead of matching phone and fax numbers, those listed may not correspond with the location. The Rhineland-Palatinate authority suggests inspecting tax numbers, finance office details, or the overall appearance of the notice compared to previous ones as a way to detect irregularities.

Outside of tax numbers, a falsified internet address or the absence of legal remedy instructions might also expose the scam. Double-checking the provided bank details can help you recognize if they do not match the respective tax department's account.

If you have any doubts, reach out to your finance office. In the event of fraud, report the instance to the police.

