Alleged Abuse in France Potentially Leads to Homicide Trial

The major scandal in French Avignon's court might expand further. The defendant is accusated of not just drugging his ex-wife and allowing multiple men to rape her, but investigators have uncovered hints of multiple murders as well.

The man, held responsible for drugging his wife into submission and then allowing multiple men to sexually assault her, is now under investigation for more rape cases and two fatalities. Women who had worked in real estate agencies were the victims, according to "Le Parisien" and "Midi Libre" newspapers. The assaults occurred either during home viewings or at the offices.

Investigations are ongoing for the rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman in Paris in 1991, and the attempted rape of an 18-year-old in Paris suburbs in 1999. In both instances, the suspect is believed to have used ether to incapacitate the victims. While the retiree reportedly confessed to the last offense, resulting in a conviction due to DNA evidence, he denies the murder. No incriminating DNA evidence was found at the crime scene at the time.

Rearranging past cases

A special police unit has also reexamined old, unsolved cases using advanced software analysis, potentially linking the retiree to his unique methods of operation. Four violent assaults against women and one woman's murder between 1994 and 2004 are now under review, as reported by "Le Parisien" after examining case files. DNA traces were found at three of these cases' crime scenes, which could potentially incriminate the retiree.

Since early September, the 72-year-old has stood trial in Avignon for drugging his ex-wife with medication for nearly a decade, then allowing multiple strangers to rape her in his presence, whom he had recruited via an online platform. Up to 20 years in prison could be imposed on the 50 accused individuals, including the husband, for the abuse.

