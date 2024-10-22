Allegations of Diddy sexually assaulting a 13-year-old have surface.

Fresh accusations against rapper Sean "Diddy" Combs are surfacing, with seven new lawsuits apparently on the way. Just recently, Diddy voiced concerns about getting a fair trial due to the numerous sexual assault claims against him, and now he's faced with even more allegations.

As reported by multiple American and British publications such as People Magazine and the BBC, these seven lawsuits have been lodged against the renowned musician and businessman. Five of these cases are being handled in New York where Diddy is currently confined. The remaining two were filed in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

The allegations stem from four men and three women, as per the BBC. All plaintiffs claim to have been given drugged beverages at parties with Diddy, resulting in their incapacitation. This, they allege, led to instances of sexual misconduct by the musician, including rape in certain cases.

Two famous personalities implicated

One of the plaintiffs' accounts is particularly distressing. This woman, now in her mid-30s, is one of the New York accusers. She alleges that she was raped by Diddy when she was only 13.

The incident reportedly took place at one of Diddy's New York venues after the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Upon arrival, she was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement. Subsequently, she claims to have been drugged, leading to her ordeal.

Combs reportedly approached her with a "crazy look in his eyes." He allegedly said, "You're ready to party!" to the then-teenager, who was already disoriented. She then retired to a bedroom.

Trial in May?

In this bedroom, she was first raped by a well-known male celebrity, also a party guest, she alleges. A popular female celebrity is said to have watched. Both celebrities' identities remain a secret. The woman further claims that Diddy joined in the assault.

These latest allegations are merely the tip of the iceberg in a string of violence and sexual assault accusations against Diddy. The 54-year-old has been in custody since September. His bail request was denied, and he's set for trial in May. If found guilty, Diddy faces a lifetime sentence. However, until proven guilty, he remains innocent.

