Allegations of aggressive actions towards asylum-seekers: EU orders Turkey to conduct investigations

As per recent news reports of violence against refugees in Turkey and alleged forced deportations to Syria, the EU Commission has requested clarification from Ankara. As stated by Commission spokesperson Ana Pisonero in Brussels, "It falls upon the Turkish authorities to meticulously investigate allegations of misconduct." The EU urges them to carry out these investigations.

Collaborating with "Spiegel" and the investigative platform Lighthouse Reports, European media have reported that the EU is funding Turkey's violent actions with billions in aid. These funds are reportedly used to establish detention-like camps where Syrians or Afghans may have been forcefully deported. According to "Spiegel", they interviewed 37 former inmates from 22 such camps, with 30 of them reporting instances of physical abuse and mistreatment they or others had experienced.

Furthermore, "Spiegel" and "Politico" also interviewed two Syrian refugees who claimed to have been forcefully deported to their homeland. One of them allegedly was beaten unconscious beforehand. Amnesty International (AI) stated on their online service X that this is additional proof that "Turkish authorities are endangering the lives of refugees and migrants." AI urged the EU not to delegate its responsibilities to third countries.

This situation stems from a refugee agreement that the EU signed with Ankara in March 2016. The principal focus of the agreement is the return of migrants by Turkey. According to Brussels, the EU has transferred nearly ten billion euros to Turkey for migration since 2012. In May of this year, an additional billion euros was allotted specifically for the accommodation of Syrian refugees. Turkey has sheltered 3.6 million individuals from the region.

Given the recent triumphs of right-wing populists in European elections, migration is a key topic for the EU summit in Brussels next Thursday and Friday. Italy and Hungary are advocating for the establishment of more deportation centers in third countries to prevent migrants from entering the EU. Italy has reached an agreement with Albania for this purpose.

In light of these allegations, the EU should reconsider its funding for 'education and training' programs in Turkey, ensuring that the money is not inadvertently supporting violation of human rights. The EU Commission should make it clear that any aid provided is conditional upon Turkey upholding international human rights standards and conducting thorough investigations into the reported misconduct.

