Allegation of Antisemitism Leveled Against Bundestag Deputy Özoguz

The Bundestag Deputy President, Ozoguz, has sparked widespread backlash following an Instagram post. Sharing a post critical of Israel has been labeled as "revolting, repulsive, and oblivious to history's lessons." Now, calls for her resignation are growing in intensity.

Ozoguz, a member of the SPD, has been accused of anti-Semitism after sharing a post from a controversial organization. According to Thorsten Frei, the CDU's Bundestag parliamentary manager, she "promoted an anti-Semitic message from an anti-Semitic organization, accused Israel of war crimes." The CDU is "disappointed, disillusioned, and disturbed." Frei further stated, "She does not represent us."

CSU General Secretary Martin Huber demanded more than just criticism. "She must resign," he asserted. "Anti-Semites have no place in German parliaments, not even as deputy presidents." Huber critically labeled Ozoguz as spreading "pure anti-Semitism," which is "revolting, repulsive, and oblivious to history."

Even Bundestag President Bärbel Bas from the SPD criticized her deputy. "Posting images with explicit anti-Zionist content is unacceptable," Bas told Tagesspiegel. "It is crucial not to polarize in this complex conflict but to look at it differently. This is particularly expected of members of the German Bundestag's presidency," Bas added.

FDP foreign policy expert Rainer Semet expressed his disapproval in Bild. "Such images are fundamentally wrong," he stated. "They shift the discourse in Germany towards a victim-perpetrator reversal. They dehumanize Jews and undermine Israel's right to exist." Volker Beck, president of the German-Israeli Society, demanded an explanation from Ozoguz in the same newspaper, criticizing her for "talking around the issue, that's not enough."

On Thursday, Ozoguz shared a post from the Israel-critical organization "Jewish Voice for Peace" via her Instagram story. The post features a picture of a fire inferno with the caption "This is Zionism." It is believed to symbolize the Israeli army's strike on the Al-Aqsa hospital in Gaza.

The "Jewish Voice for Peace" identifies as Jewish, left-wing, and anti-Zionist. They view the occupation of Palestinian territories as Israeli apartheid and support boycott calls against the Jewish state. Zionism is a form of Israel's state ideology, asserting that Jews worldwide have the right to a state in Israel. Ozoguz has yet to issue a public statement regarding the matter.

The Consultative Council of Jewish Organizations in Germany expressed their concerns about Ozoguz's actions, stating, "The Commission should take a clear stance against the spread of anti-Semitic content."

Furthermore, the Green Party's parliamentary leader, Katrin Göring-Eckardt, distanced herself from Ozoguz's actions, stating, "The Commission must promote understanding and dialogue, not spread divisive and offensive content."

