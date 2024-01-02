All those arrested on New Year's Eve in Berlin released again

On New Year's Eve, a massive contingent of thousands of police officers is on the streets of Berlin and arrests 390 people - all of whom have since been released. As a rule, the suspects are alleged to have committed minor offenses. There are serious charges in twelve cases.

Two days after many riots and 390 provisional arrests on New Year's Eve in Berlin, all suspected troublemakers and rioters have been released. According to a police spokesman, most of the suspects arrested had only had their identities established on the spot or at a nearby police station during the night and had then been released.

This is normal anyway for misdemeanors such as firing alarm guns. Even less serious offenses such as dangerous handling of fireworks, bodily harm and resisting the police are not usually grounds for prolonged police custody or pre-trial detention, the spokesman said. Twelve suspects had been brought before a magistrate for serious offenses, but they had also been released in the meantime.

After New Year's Eve, the police announced that they had provisionally arrested 390 people during the night and initiated 720 criminal investigations, mainly for arson, violations of the Explosives Act, assaulting and resisting police officers. 54 police officers were injured, 30 of them by pyrotechnics. The figures are not yet final. They were also significantly higher than in previous years because many more police officers were deployed. The Senate in Berlin spoke of a successful operational concept.

Across Germany, rescue workers were deployed thousands of times and around 100 officers were injured, according to initial police estimates. The police in North Rhine-Westphalia counted 1,186 people ordered to leave the scene on New Year's Eve between 6 p.m. on Sunday and 6 a.m. on Monday, and 26 people were arrested. In NRW, 21 police officers were injured.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de