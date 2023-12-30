Review of the year - All the money in the world: the most exciting auctions, purchases and construction costs of the year

A fan paid112,000 euros for a helmet worn by Michael Schumacher at the 2003 German Grand Prix.

An unused first-generation iPhone from 2007 fetches190,373 dollars - 381 times the retail price at the time.

An old Freddie Mercury garden door sprayed with graffiti is worth412,750 pounds at Sotheby's.

The singer Drake paid1 million dollars for a ring designed by the rapper Tupac Shakur.

An unknown buyer put down1.1 million dollars for Lady Diana's famous red sweater with a sheep pattern.

A black-and-white original drawing by Hergé, the cover of his album "Tintin in America", fetched2.16 million euros in Paris.

At Sotheby's, a pair of signed black and red Bred Air Jordan XIII sneakers worn by Michael Jordan during the 1998 NBA finals series are worth2.2 million dollars.

5.3 million euros is apparently the asking price for the villa of Jens Spahn and his husband Daniel Funke.

An anonymous bidder at Sotheby's paid5.8 million dollars for a Lakers jersey worn by the late Kobe Bryant.

Elizabeth Reichert, who emigrated to the USA, bequeathed26 million dollars to the zoo in her home town of Cologne.

Gustav Klimt's last portrait "Lady with Fan" costs74 million pounds in London - the most expensive painting ever auctioned in Europe.

Litmus Music paid225 million dollars for shares in the marketing and copyrights to Katy Perry's first five albums.

500 million dollars is roughly the cost of building Jeff Bezos' new yacht "Koru".

US broadcaster Fox News pays787.5 million dollars in damages to voting machine manufacturer Dominion due to false allegations of fraud.

The oil company Saudi Aramco achieves a net profit of161 billion dollars - a record since its IPO in 2019.

33 trillion dollars (and more every day according to the running debt clock) are the liabilities of the USA.

