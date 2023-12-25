All-clear after attack threat: closure of Bielefeld main station lifted

Rail traffic at Bielefeld main station came to a standstill during the police operation. Deutsche Bahn reported disruptions to long-distance services between Hanover and Hamm. Some trains were diverted and were delayed by around 60 minutes as a result.

It was the second police operation due to a possible dangerous situation in North Rhine-Westphalia within a few days. On Saturday evening, the police searched Cologne Cathedral on the basis of a "tip-off of danger". However, no explosives were found. Increased security precautions were in place for the masses on the two Christmas holidays. The media reported on possible Islamist attack plans. According to these reports, the trail leads to an offshoot of the Islamic State (IS).

