- All 20 stations on the Riedbahn are being redesigned

Along the currently closed Riedbahn between Frankfurt and Mannheim, all 20 train stations are also set to be renovated. The five stations in Baden-Württemberg and 15 in Hesse will be modernized, made more welcoming, and comfortable for commuters and travelers, said Sandra Schreiner, responsible for the regional design of the 20 stops at the Bahn. In Groß-Gerau, Hesse, the Bahn presented the concept for the renovation works, which are currently underway. According to a Bahn spokesperson, this concept is expected to be implemented later on all 41 lines currently undergoing general renovation.

Planned for the station buildings are, among other things, new wayfinding systems, brightly designed underpasses with tile mosaics featuring local motifs or new lighting. Some stations will receive new ramps and elevators for barrier-free access. Next Tuesday, Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) plans to visit the construction site and the replacement traffic.

The Bahn is implementing a new modernization concept on this route for the first time. The decades-long maintenance backlog is to be tackled in a fast-track process. The Riedbahn is the first of 41 lines to be comprehensively renewed by 2031. Currently, costs of 1.3 billion euros are earmarked for this section alone. According to the Bahn, the route between Frankfurt and Mannheim is one of the most heavily traveled corridors nationwide - and is considered particularly prone to disruptions.

