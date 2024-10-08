Alida Kurras unveils an intriguing private detail.

In the upcoming season of "Promi Big Brother," airing on Monday nights, a familiar face from the realm of "Big Brother" will make an appearance: Alida Kurras. Known for being the victor in the show's second season towards the end of 2020, Kurras might not find favor with everyone by engaging in chats right away, according to the "Big Brother" veteran Jürgen Milski.

Sharing a common thread with Milski, Kurras and he both have made significant impacts on "Big Brother." While she claimed the title of champion in 2020's final episode, Milski garnered a second place finish in the audience's hearts during the very first season of the show, aired back in the spring of the same year. Their paths crossed again as they took on co-hosting duties together in the future.

In the current round of the "Promi Big Brother" show, starting on Monday, Kurras plans to share some personal revelations. The popular channel Sat.1 announces this exciting piece of news. As part of a 14-celebrity lineup, Kurras features in the twelfth edition of the show. Last year, Milski too made a comeback to the "Big Brother" TV container.

According to Sat.1, Kurras will now be discussing a secret affair she had with Milski that lasted for several months. With their stints on "Big Brother" occurring in the year 2000, their paths crossed outside the show at 9Live, where they both served as hosts. In 2007, they co-presented the docu-soap "Das Schicksal meines Lebens" on RTLZWEI, later known as "Das ist das Leben."

Now, as Kurras delves into reminiscing about the past, she admits that Milski, at the time, had an extramarital affair, which included her participation: "Among other things, nobody knows about that." She had always kept that affair a secret, explaining that mistresses "keep their mouth shut."

Despite the confession, Kurras still seems unsettled by the situation. She expresses her hope that her revelation will not lead to further trouble, stressing her desire to stay away from drama: "It was what it was, but I don't want any drama. If it does occur, I will deal with it then. It would be silly to drive myself crazy over it."

The official TV premiere of "Promi Big Brother" is scheduled for Monday night, while some participants have already taken up residence in the container earlier, on Saturday. Included in this year's cast besides Kurras are actor Jochen Horst, presenter Verena Kerth, actress Mimi Fiedler, footballer Max Kruse, "Germany's Got Talent" singer Daniel Lopes, reality TV star and model Cecilia Asoro, TikToker Sinan Movez, celebrity reporter Bea Peters, reality TV star Matze Höhn, reality star Mike Heiter, who brings his girlfriend Leyla Lahouar, wildcard winner Sarah Wagner, and Heiter's ex-partner, Elena Miras. The latter's participation might stir some controversy within the container.

