Alexander Zverev is back in impressive form.

Alexander Zverev advances confidently into the Cincinnati Open quarterfinals on his way to the US Open. The 27-year-old defeats Russian Karen Khachanov convincingly. It seems he has overcome the health issues that had been bothering him recently.

Alexander Zverev has shown improved form in his preparations for the US Open. Germany's top tennis player started the ATP Masters in Cincinnati with an easy 6:3, 6:2 win against Russian Karen Khachanov and is now in the quarterfinals. Zverev, seeded third, had a bye in the first round of this hardcourt event. Next up in Ohio is Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta.

"I felt good on the court, all week," Zverev said after his victory: "I didn't feel well in Canada, not even in the matches I won. I hope my form keeps improving, and I can play good tennis." Zverev has had a rollercoaster ride leading up to the major tournament in New York (starting August 26), struggling with health issues along the way. He lost in the quarterfinals at the Olympics and had to undergo checks afterwards. He also fell in the round of eight at the Montreal Masters, coughing frequently and complaining of breathing problems against American Sebastian Korda.

Against Khachanov, Zverev secured a comfortable win, dominating the 27-year-old and wrapping up the match 6:3, 6:2 in just 1 hour and 21 minutes. This was his 50th win of the season. At the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo, Zverev also defeated a Russian in the final, winning 6:3, 6:1 and becoming the first German to win a gold medal in singles.

Zverev will make another attempt at his first Grand Slam title at the US Open in New York. In 2020, he was just two points away from winning it all before losing to Dominic Thiem of Austria in five sets.

