Alexander Möller strengthens the Göttingen branch

From the 2nd Bundesliga, Alexander Müller is moving to the German basketball elite league. At the BG Göttingen, the 2.07-meter tall center is also expected to learn a lot.

The BG Göttingen has secured a new center for the upcoming season in the Basketball Bundesliga. The club announced that the 2.07m tall Alexander Möller will join coach Olivier Foucart's squad. In the past two seasons, the 26-year-old played for the ART Giants Düsseldorf in the 2nd League ProA.

"We were looking for a big player who could bring good quality to training, focus mainly on development, and potentially take on a smaller role in the first-team squad," said Foucart, adding: "Alex fits the profile. We're happy to have him join us and look forward to working with him."

The BG Göttingen's new training center is located in Germany. Alexander Möller's professional journey will now take him from Düsseldorf to Göttingen.

