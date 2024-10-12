Alexander Klaws provides insights from a session in relationship counseling

Relationships aren't always a breeze, lots of folks know that. Alexander Klaws shares in an interview how he and his spouse Nadja Scheiwiller encountered some challenges during the Corona pandemic, which they tackled through therapy. "Done" with therapy, Klaws clarifies, isn't necessarily the end of it.

In his conversation with RTL, Klaws emphasizes that maintaining a relationship, especially a marriage, takes effort. "You just have to put in the work," he says. "You've got to want it and make the time for it."

The pandemic brought them closer and further apart in different ways, Klaws shares. "Sometimes it's daily life that causes a rift, sometimes it's old habits or mannerisms that need reconsideration." He learned the importance of starting with oneself.

The therapy seemed to have worked: Towards the end of August, the couple welcomed another child into their family. While they've completed therapy, Klaws clarifies, it's not a permanent stop. "You can always improve," he says. If problems or new topics arise, they will return to couples therapy.

Men, listen up...

Klaws, winner of the first season of "DSDS," also addresses men in general, drawing from his own experiences. He suggests that therapy shouldn't be seen as a sign of weakness, but rather a display of strength. "That was really my issue," Klaws admits. "Men often think they can handle everything on their own, we're so strong and don't need help for anything." He's found that "Admitting you need help and accepting it, that's strength. That's not weakness." And he adds, "Sometimes you're surprised at how much better you feel - and as a couple, even more so."

Klaws and his 39-year-old wife have been married since 2019 and share three sons. They first met in 2010 during rehearsals for the musical "Tarzan."

