Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
SocietyNewsentertainment

Alec Baldwin reappears in the initial sketch of 'SNL', abandoning his role as Donald Trump

In the recent episode of "Saturday Night Live," Alec Baldwin made an appearance, departing from his past role of portraying former American President Donald Trump.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
2 min read
Alec Baldwin portraying Brett Baier on Saturday Night Live.
Alec Baldwin portraying Brett Baier on Saturday Night Live.

Alec Baldwin reappears in the initial sketch of 'SNL', abandoning his role as Donald Trump

This time, Kimbrough portrayed FOX News anchor Bret Baier in the opening skit, challenging Rudolph as Vice President Kamala Harris in a replica of their actual interview that aired on the network the previous week.

Baldwin's portrayal of Trump on "SNL" in previous seasons is well-known, but more recently, Johnson has been impersonating the ex-president. Some speculation suggested that Baldwin would be back this season, considering the impending election.

During the "SNL" skit of the Fox News interview, Baldwin as Baier and Rudolph as Harris touched upon various policy topics such as immigration and abortion.

In regards to immigration, Rudolph as Harris bragged about all the cartels she claimed to have dismantled, jesting, "If I was on 'Breaking Bad,' it would've wrapped up in three episodes."

Baier, portrayed by Baldwin, repeatedly interrupted Harris throughout the interview. At one point, he joked about her only answering questions to attain viral fame, prompting Rudolph to create fake TikTok clips in response.

They also revived one of the viral moments from their real-life interview, with Rudolph as Harris and Baldwin as Baier bantering about his mistaken use of a Trump clip.

Carvey brought Biden to life during the episode, but unfortunately, Samberg was absent this week from his role as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff on the show.

Michael Keaton, star of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" and the latest "Goodrich," hosted this week's episode. He previously hosted three times, most recently in 2015, and even appeared in a cameo in 2019. Billie Eilish served as the musical guest.

The upcoming episode of "SNL" will be hosted by Mulaney on November 2, and Roan will appear as the musical guest, just before Election Day.

"SNL" airs on NBC every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT/8:30 p.m. PDT.

The entertainment world is abuzz with the return of Baldwin as Trump on "SNL", sparking anticipation among viewers. During their satirical rendition of a Fox News interview, Baldwin's Baier and Rudolph's Harris engaged in humorous banter, providing a source of evening entertainment for many.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Famously recognized for his rich, velvety singing tone, Howard Carpendale.
Society

Howard Carpendale discusses the hard blows of destiny.

Howard Carpendale discusses the hard blows of destiny. Lately, Howard Carpendale, the renowned Schlager artist, shared his intentions for a final tour in 2026, commemorating his 80th birthday. This legendary figure announced his plans to bid farewell to the stage with a sense of tranquility, mentioning his positive outlook on

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
In June 2023, Princess Sarah Ferguson received a breast cancer diagnosis, and six months later, she...
Society

"Duchess Fergie" shares her initial Tiktok post

"Duchess Fergie" shares her initial Tiktok post The royal family in Britain is quite tech-savvy, with members like King Charles III and his first in line, Prince William, frequently sharing royal news on platforms like Instagram and X. However, one platform they had not dipped their toes into

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public

Latest