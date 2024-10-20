Alec Baldwin reappears in the initial sketch of 'SNL', abandoning his role as Donald Trump

This time, Kimbrough portrayed FOX News anchor Bret Baier in the opening skit, challenging Rudolph as Vice President Kamala Harris in a replica of their actual interview that aired on the network the previous week.

Baldwin's portrayal of Trump on "SNL" in previous seasons is well-known, but more recently, Johnson has been impersonating the ex-president. Some speculation suggested that Baldwin would be back this season, considering the impending election.

During the "SNL" skit of the Fox News interview, Baldwin as Baier and Rudolph as Harris touched upon various policy topics such as immigration and abortion.

In regards to immigration, Rudolph as Harris bragged about all the cartels she claimed to have dismantled, jesting, "If I was on 'Breaking Bad,' it would've wrapped up in three episodes."

Baier, portrayed by Baldwin, repeatedly interrupted Harris throughout the interview. At one point, he joked about her only answering questions to attain viral fame, prompting Rudolph to create fake TikTok clips in response.

They also revived one of the viral moments from their real-life interview, with Rudolph as Harris and Baldwin as Baier bantering about his mistaken use of a Trump clip.

Carvey brought Biden to life during the episode, but unfortunately, Samberg was absent this week from his role as Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff on the show.

Michael Keaton, star of "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" and the latest "Goodrich," hosted this week's episode. He previously hosted three times, most recently in 2015, and even appeared in a cameo in 2019. Billie Eilish served as the musical guest.

The upcoming episode of "SNL" will be hosted by Mulaney on November 2, and Roan will appear as the musical guest, just before Election Day.

"SNL" airs on NBC every Saturday at 11:30 p.m. EDT/8:30 p.m. PDT.

The entertainment world is abuzz with the return of Baldwin as Trump on "SNL", sparking anticipation among viewers. During their satirical rendition of a Fox News interview, Baldwin's Baier and Rudolph's Harris engaged in humorous banter, providing a source of evening entertainment for many.

Read also: