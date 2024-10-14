Aldi Nord now provides cash as an option.

These days, obtaining cash isn't as straightforward as it used to be. Plenty of banks are shutting down branches or taking away ATMs. Yet, if you're one of those who insists on quick and hassle-free cash, simply head to the shops.

In contrast to other European nations, Germans continue to prefer cash over digital payments. They use bills and coins more frequently than other countries. Regrettably, locating a bank or a suitable ATM is becoming increasingly challenging. However, the convenience of shopping hasn't faded away, and many supermarkets now enable cash withdrawals alongside your grocery shopping. Recently, Aldi Nord joined this bandwagon, allowing customers to withdraw cash in 2200 of its branches.

"This service proves particularly beneficial in regions where banks and ATMs are scarce," Aldi announced in Essen lately. Withdrawals are possible from a minimum purchase amount of 1 euro. Cash can be withdrawn in increments of 10 euros, up to a maximum of 200 euros. Aldi accepts "Maestro and V-Pay debit cards, Master and Visa credit cards, and contactless withdrawals via smartphone." The initiative is meant to "facilitate access to cash, especially in underserved areas."

Aldi Nord lagging behind

Aldi North had earlier experimented with this concept in three regions. Now, it's available in all 2200 of its branches spanning West, North, and East Germany. Several retailers have already been offering cash withdrawals for quite some time, such as Aldi South, drugstores dm and Müller, discounters Lidl, Netto, and Penny, as well as Edeka, Rewe, and Kaufland. The maximum withdrawal limit is usually 200 euros. At Lidl, Aldi, and Netto, cash withdrawals commence from a minimum purchase of 5 euros; at Rewe, Penny, Edeka, and Müller, it's 10 euros; while at dm, a purchase of at least one item is necessary for cash withdrawal.

Whether this proves beneficial to consumers also depends on the expenses related to their checking account. It's worth noting that having a checking account and its accompanying card are essential for using this service. If your checking account expenses exceed 60 euros annually, you should consider switching providers. For almost two years now, bank customers have had a legal right to aid during account switching.

Despite the challenges in finding banks or ATMs, some retailers are making it easier to withdraw cash. For instance, Aldi Nord now allows cash withdrawals in all its 2200 branches in Germany, with a minimum purchase of 1 euro. However, the cost-effectiveness of this service depends on the expenses associated with one's current account, and customers may need to switch providers if their annual account fees exceed 60 euros.

Read also: