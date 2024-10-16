Aldi asserts that its Thanksgiving meal costs will be less than Walmart's, catering to consumers seeking affordability.

Cheap supermarket chain Aldi is introducing an "inflation-slashing holiday feast" priced at $47, feeding 10 individuals, equating to $4.70 per person. This is approximately $2 cheaper than a comparable offer at Walmart, suggesting that Aldi is prepared to challenge its bigger competitors as it increases its store numbers and market standing across the USA.

Aldi's meal comprises all the classic Thanksgiving dishes, such as a Butterball turkey, gravy, bread rolls, mac and cheese, stuffing ingredients, cranberry sauce components, mashed potatoes, a sweet potato casserole, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.

In a press release, CEO Jason Hart stated, "With 25% of US households now shopping at Aldi, we understand that grocery prices remain a concern for customers."

Food prices have surged over the past few years, partly due to the pandemic and further intensified by the Ukrainian conflict, severe weather conditions, and businesses leveraging the opportunity to hike prices.

However, food price inflation has dramatically lowered over the past year, as evidenced by Consumer Price Index data. As of August, grocery prices were climbing at a rate of 0.9% annually, correlating to the typical increase observed in 2019, according to details from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Earlier this year, Aldi revealed plans to establish 800 new stores across the nation as part of a $9 billion growth strategy. The German retailer operates on a cost-effective business model and boasts that its prices are approximately 50% less than those at mainstream supermarkets.

At approximately 12,000 square feet, Aldi's stores are much smaller than the typical 40,000 square foot US supermarket. Over 90% of the brands Aldi provides are its exclusive private labels.

Aldi's affordable pricing strategy in the food business allows it to offer a holiday feast at a competitive price, undercutting larger competitors like Walmart. With the increase in store numbers and market standing, Aldi aims to serve more households concerned about rising food costs.

Given the reduced food price inflation and stabilized grocery prices, Aldi's budget-friendly offerings, such as the Thanksgiving feast, continue to provide significant value to consumers.

Read also: