Alcohol and fights at Christmas

Drug abuse, too much alcohol and heated arguments kept the police busy in many places in Bavaria during the holidays - with mostly mild consequences.

 and  Ann Bradley
2 min read
An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
An arrow points the way to a hospital emergency room. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Emergencies - Alcohol and fights at Christmas

Around the festive season, the police in Bavaria had to deal with a number of offenses involving drugs and alcohol. According to reports, several cases of alcohol and drugs on the roads were registered over the Christmas holidays. There were also several fights.

A 34-year-old man was on all fours on a street in Rosenheim on Saturday evening when officers came across him. According to the police, the man was no longer able to stand on his feet. When the officers helped him up, he threatened to fall against the police car several times. A breath test revealed a blood alcohol level of almost three per mille. The 34-year-old spent the night in a police station cell.

Three drunks between the ages of 18 and 20 refused to accept the closing times of a pub on Monday evening. According to the police, they got into an argument with an innkeeper in Marktredwitz, who refused to let the trio in. A scuffle ensued in which the 51-year-old was knocked to the ground. The three young people punched and kicked him until, according to the police, two local residents came to his aid. The man was slightly injured. The police caught the three attackers a short time later.

In Bergkirchen (Dachau district), a drunk 15-year-old crashed a motorcycle into a fence and crashed. He was slightly injured in the accident on Tuesday morning, the police said. The boy had previously asked his 17-year-old friend to drive him to the station. There, the 15-year-old wanted to take the motorcycle for a spin in the parking lot - but instead he drove onto the road. A short time later, the 17-year-old heard a crash - his friend had driven into the fence. The 17-year-old is now facing criminal proceedings because he let his friend drive even though he didn't have a driver's license.

Father-in-law and son-in-law got into such a heated argument at a family party in Diebach, Middle Franconia, that they had to be taken to hospital with lacerations late in the evening of Christmas Day. According to the police, the opponents both had more than two per mille alcohol in their blood. However, the two made up again in hospital and called each other "best father-in-law" and "best son-in-law".

Source: www.stern.de

