Basketball Bundesliga - Alba's Baldi believes in a young team: "That's our DNA"

Managing Director Marco Baldi of basketball Bundesliga club Alba Berlin wants to continue on the path he has taken with young, inexperienced players. "That's our DNA, that's how we've positioned ourselves for many years. With very good quality players who have not yet reached their peak," said the 61-year-old in an interview with the Berliner Morgenpost newspaper.

The Berlin squad changed significantly in the summer and was extremely rejuvenated. Captain Luke Sikma moved to Olympiakos Piraeus, international Maodo Lo moved to Milan and top scorer Jaleen Smith joined Bologna. Young players such as Matteo Spagnolo (20) came to the capital in their place.

"We live from building up. On many levels. That's why we're not sad that Munich or Madrid have much more money than we do," said Baldi, adding: "They all have much more expensive and therefore more experienced teams than we do. But we're not much worse off at this point than we were a year ago."

Berlin are third in the Bundesliga and penultimate in the Euroleague. "For a team that wants to develop, also individually, that (Euroleague) is the very best acid test. We always go for it, even if we lose more often. Because you can learn a lot there and build up your self-confidence," said Baldi.

Source: www.stern.de