Albania's Leader of GovernmentExpresses Displeasure Over Proposal of Mini-Nation

Edi Rama, the Prime Minister of Albania, has proposed the creation of a self-governing locale within Albania, taking inspiration from the Vatican. This proposed mini-state, positioned in Tirana, is envisioned to be overseen by the Bektashi religious order, a Sufi group that has a strong following in Albania. The execution of this idea, however, is contingent upon legal reforms, a process that will likely be lengthy, as Rama mentioned on social platform X.

At the UN's Future Summit in New York, Rama unveiled this ambitious plan, causing a stir among his fellow Albanians. The Bektashi order's leader in Tirana, Edmond Brahimaj, showed his approval, stating, "This groundbreaking initiative will herald a new age of religious coexistence and the fostering of peace." The planned "Bektashi Vatican" will occupy approximately ten hectares in Tirana, adjacent to the existing "World Center of the Bektashi," boasting independent borders, administration, and passports.

The Bektashi order, with its roots tracing back to the 13th century, flourished in the Ottoman Empire and made its new home in Albania after a ban by Kemal Atatürk in 1925. Statistically, about half of the Albanian populace identifies as Muslim, with a significant 10% belonging to the Bektashi sect. Remaining Albanians identify themselves as Roman Catholic or Orthodox Christians, as per the 2023 census. Communism imposed a ban on any religious practice during its reign, but Brahimaj, having served in the Albanian army from 1982 until the transition, has played a significant role in the resurrection of his faith.

Albanian Muslim Council Offers Caution

However, the Muslim Council of Albania (KMSH) has voiced serious concerns about Rama's proposal, citing a potential threat to "religious harmony." KMSH stated, "Such initiatives have the potential to set an alarming pattern for Albania's future." Rama had not sought their consultation or the blessing of the Interreligious Council of Albania prior to the announcement. The constitution of the NATO member and EU aspirant declares Albania to be "united and indivisible," making changes to this document require a two-thirds majority in parliament.

On X, Rama argued that this project aims "to safeguard and enrich the precious treasure of tolerance and religious harmony, for which the Bektashi order, in conjunction with the other three faiths, plays a crucial role." He levied harsh criticism against his critics, labeling them "mindless ignorance and callous negligence."

