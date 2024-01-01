Basketball Bundesliga - Alba manager Baldi criticizes Chemnitz: "It was a wrestling match"

Alba manager Marco Baldi was not really happy after the home win against leaders Niners Chemnitz. He was too annoyed by what he saw as the Saxons' overly tough approach. "It was actually a bit of a wrestling match. If that's the future of BBL basketball, then I think it's really bleak," said the 61-year-old after the 101:90 win on New Year's Eve afternoon.

Even though he said that these means were legitimate, it was "no fun for him to watch. Their game plan was absolutely clear. Dropping, a lot of physicality, especially away from the ball. Always some kind of niggle," said Baldi. Even the trio of referees couldn't keep up at times, he felt. "They're so challenged in games like that that you can always whistle something away from the ball," said the Alba manager. A total of four out of eleven Chemnitz players had to leave the court early after five fouls.

Baldi has respect for the Saxons' strong season so far. Just not for the way they played on New Year's Eve. "If you concentrate on your basketball skills as league leaders, they might have looked better than the way they tried to play today," he said.

However, the win was all the more important for Alba, who now remain at the top of the German Basketball League. "It was very, very important for the team that it was able to assert itself with its basketball skills," said Baldi. Guard Jonas Mattisseck added: "Squeezing a defeat like that into them on New Year's Eve is of course very cool."

Alba now goes into the new year with a better feeling. And with eleven games in January, it's a tough one. "We've got a killer program ahead of us," said Baldi. The Berliners face Lithuanian serial champions Zalgiris Kaunas in the Euroleague on Tuesday (7 p.m./Magentasport). Since the team is already back on the plane for New Year's Eve, New Year's Eve was only short.

Source: www.stern.de