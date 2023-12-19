Basketball - Alba Berlin pulls off a surprise coup against Barcelona

Alba Berlin 's basketball team pulled off a big surprise in the Euroleague. The Bundesliga club won 74:70 (38:41) against Final Four participant FC Barcelona in front of 1,592 spectators on Tuesday evening. Alba thus leaves the bottom of the table in the premier league. Berlin's best scorers were Matt Thomas with 13 points and Johannes Thiemann with twelve.

The game against the clear favorites began as expected. The visitors dominated from the outset and Alba immediately trailed. The deficit was already in double figures in the first quarter (7:19). However, Alba closed the gap again at the end of the first period. Its body language was now better and the star ensemble from Barcelona ran into problems. The German club cut the deficit to three points by the break and then produced a 9:0 run at the start of the third period to suddenly take the lead (47:44).

Barcelona increasingly had problems with Berlin's very attentive defense. Alba was even able to stretch its lead to 13 points with just under five minutes remaining (70:57). However, Barcelona then turned up the heat and the home side was hardly able to make any good shots in offense. The Spaniards closed the gap to three points again, but Alba ultimately managed to win with a great deal of effort.

Source: www.stern.de