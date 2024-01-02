Basketball Euroleague - Alba Berlin loses narrowly at Zalgiris Kaunas

Alba Berlin's basketball team narrowly missed out on its fourth win in the Euroleague. In a fiercely contested game, the Bundesliga club only lost 71:77 (41:48) at Lithuanian series champions Zalgiris Kaunas in the closing stages on Tuesday. Alba remains bottom of the table after its 15th defeat in its 18th game in the top flight. Berlin's best scorers were world champion Johannes Thiemann with 17 points and Matteo Spagnolo with 15.

Coach Israel Gonzalez was again without the trio of Louis Olinde, Gabriele Procida and Ziga Samar. However, his team got off to a very good start in offense, as it did against Chemnitz on Sunday. Kaunas conceded a number of turnovers, which Berlin punished. The visitors led 25:20 shortly before the end of the first quarter.

However, they lost the thread in the second period. The turnovers and missed shots became more frequent. Berlin only managed to score two points for around six minutes. Zalgiris, on the other hand, got into its stride and now also hit its shots from distance. Berlin's deficit reached double digits for the first time midway through the quarter (27:37).

However, Alba came back after the break and closed the gap to one point (49:50). Although the visitors missed too many free throws in this spell, they were on level terms. Berlin even went back in front with four minutes remaining (69:68). However, they showed nerves in the hectic final spell, fell behind again with 31 seconds left (71:74) and were no longer able to counter.

Alba Squad Alba Twitter Alba Schedule Euroleague

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de