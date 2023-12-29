Basketball Euroleague - Alba Berlin loses clearly at home against Olympiakos Piraeus

Alba Berlin 's basketball team suffered a defeat at the end of the first half of the Euroleague season. On Friday evening, the Bundesliga club lost 67:94 (43:40) at home to Greek champions Olympiakos Piraeus in front of 11,265 spectators after a weak second half. Alba has won just three of its 17 games in the top flight and remains bottom of the table. Berlin's best scorers were Matt Thomas with 15 points and Matteo Spagnolo with eleven.

Things got emotional before the game. Luke Sikma, who spent six years in the service of Berlin, most recently as captain, was celebrated by the fans and honored by manager Marco Baldi. The 34-year-old, who moved to Piraeus in the summer, expressed his gratitude.

The game began on an even keel. Alba, which worked well in defense and scored effectively up front, was then able to pull away slightly for the first time at the end of the first quarter. The lead grew to eleven points midway through the second period (34:23). However, Piraeus responded with far more physicality in defense and so Berlin's lead dwindled again at the break.

That continued after the break. Alba hardly managed anything in offense - just eight points in the third quarter. The home side literally collapsed. Piraeus, on the other hand, scored almost at will. The deficit grew to 20 points at the start of the final quarter (53:73). The game was thus decided early.

