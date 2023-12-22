Basketball Euroleague - Alba Berlin loses against Fenerbahce Istanbul

Alba Berlin 's basketball team suffered a home defeat in the Euroleague just three days after their coup against FC Barcelona. The Berliners lost 82:91 (47:51) at home to top Turkish club Fenerbahce Istanbul in front of 13,112 spectators on Friday evening. Alba thus remains bottom of the table in the top flight. Berlin's best scorers were Sterling Brown with 15 points and Matt Thomas with 13.

The Bundesliga club picked up seamlessly on its strong performance against Barcelona on Tuesday. Berlin immediately took the lead and repeatedly forced the visitors to make mistakes thanks to its very intensive and attentive defending. Alba pulled away to 21:13 in the first quarter.

However, Fenerbahce was able to improve and the Berliners made more and more mistakes midway through the second period. They conceded too many points, while the visitors, cheered on by numerous Turkish fans in the arena, scored more easily, especially under the basket. Fenerbahce turned the game around shortly before half-time.

The Turkish club was then able to extend its lead after the break. Alba now found it very difficult in offense and the visitors increasingly played to their individual quality. Although Berlin fought to the end, it was no closer than seven points.

Source: www.stern.de