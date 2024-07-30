- Alba Berlin extended with Kreyenfeld and Rosemeyer

Alba Berlin has extended the contracts of Leoni Kreyenfeld and Nina Rosemeyer by three years each. The two wing players will thus continue to be key figures in the team in the future, as stated in a press release. Kreyenfeld, 19, is a product of Alba's youth system, while Rosemeyer, 23, will be starting her third season with the Berlin team next year.

"Our work in the women's division is built on consistency and continuous growth," emphasized sports director Himar Ojeda: "That's why it's so important for us to secure players for the long term. That has always been our goal, and now we've achieved it." Last season, Kreyenfeld and Rosemeyer were part of the Alba team that won the German championship for the first time.

The extended contracts ensure that Leoni Kreyenfeld and Nina Rosemeyer will continue to contribute to Alba Berlin's women's basketball team for the upcoming seasons. Basketball continues to be a significant part of their careers with Alba Berlin, given their key roles and the team's success in winning the German championship last year.

