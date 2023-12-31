Skip to content
Alba Berlin beats league leaders Niners Chemnitz

Alba Berlin has ended the winning streak of league leaders Niners Chemnitz in the German Basketball League. The capital city club won 101:90 (60:45) against the Saxons in front of 9887 spectators on Sunday. Alba thus defended its place at the top of the table.

Alba Berlin has ended the winning streak of league leaders Niners Chemnitz in the German Basketball League. The capital city club won 101:90 (60:45) against the Saxons in front of 9887 spectators on Sunday. Alba thus defended its place at the top of the table. Chemnitz suffered another defeat after twelve league wins in a row, but remains top of the table. Berlin's best scorer was Sterling Brown with 25 points, while Kevin Yebo was the most successful for Chemnitz with 21 points.

An intense game developed from the outset, in which Alba got off to the better start. The club from Berlin was able to pull away in the first period with a 14:0 run. Chemnitz played with a lot of physicality, but Alba countered.

Berlin defended a clear lead for a long time, which grew to 19 points at times in the second quarter (56:37). The club from Saxony conceded a large number of fouls in the first half. Spurred on by their vociferous fans, the visitors were able to reduce the deficit again.

The visitors became stronger after the break and were back within six points at the end of the third quarter (63:69). A buzzer-beater by Brown from the halfway line enabled Alba to open up a double-digit gap again before the final period (80:70). Chemnitz's foul problems then made themselves felt - four players had to leave the court early. As a result, Alba finished with a commanding victory.

