- Aiwanger unequivocally states his stance: No collaboration with AfD

After vague remarks from Matthias Berger, the leading candidate of Saxony's Freie Wähler, suggesting a potential reconciliation with the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Hubert Aiwanger, the national leader of Freie Wähler, has rejected any political alliance with the populist right-wing party. Aiwanger informed Deutsche Presse-Agentur, "We will not engage in politics with the AfD, but any such move would be met with sanctions from our federal party. We are firm on this matter."

Berger had previously avoided openly distancing himself from the AfD and challenged the notion of an "impenetrable barrier" between the parties, which the Saxony state protection agency has categorized as firmly right-wing extremist. "This debate is pointless. In the past, there was even a joint AfD-SPD faction in Grimma. As long as individuals remain within democratic parameters, a good idea remains a good idea," he stated.

Berger emphasized that 70% of Saxons hold conservative beliefs, and traditionally, the CDU, AfD, and Freie Wähler should collaborate. "For us, principles such as family, work ethic, and dependability are paramount. The answer isn't in slogans. Being conservative entails preserving what works. That is our stand."

In addition, Aiwanger called for a definite obligation from the Union to not collaborate with the Progressive Alliance for Social Justice (BSW). Addressing dpa, he stated, "The extreme leftists are resurfacing again." He attributed the social divide to the "unsuccessful mass immigration" under Chancellor Angela Merkel of the CDU.

