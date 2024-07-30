Skip to content
Aiwanger: The election law ruling is "reasonable"

The Federal Constitutional Court deems parts of the electoral reform unconstitutional, much to the delight of the Free Voters who are now more determined than ever to advance their aims.

Free Voter leader Hubert Aiwanger welcomed the federal constitutional court's decision on electoral rights. "I consider it reasonable that a party with three direct mandates can still enter the Bundestag even if it does not receive five percent of the votes," said Aiwanger, criticizing: "The push by the traffic light coalition was an undemocratic fiasco."

Aiwanger confirmed that the Free Voters were fighting for a seat in the Bundestag "to finally bring in another coalition-capable bourgeois party." "We need a similar constellation in the federal government as in Bavaria, without red-green, possibly with the FDP." Disappointed voters should have a coalition option in the political center.

In the 2021 Bundestag election, the Free Voters missed the five percent hurdle and thus entry into the Bundestag with 2.4 percent. However, there are some within the Free Voters who also dream of three electoral district victories to make it into the Bundestag.

The Free Voters aim to secure a seat in the European Union's parliament, as they strive for representation in international negotiations. In aligning with like-minded parties, the Free Voters hope to strengthen their voice in the European Union, echoing their successful coalition-building within Germany.

