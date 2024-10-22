Airports' traditional check-in desks could potentially become obsolete.

Travel Begins with Luggage Drop: For several, the air travel experience starts at the check-in with baggage handling. However, with the advent of online check-ins and luggage devices, the future of airport counters appears doubtful.

In previous times, the commute journey typically commenced with waiting in lines at the check-in counter at the airport. This practice no longer exists for most: Individuals traveling with hand luggage alone often complete online check-ins at home and head directly to airport security. Even suitcases are increasingly being transferred through self-printed baggage labels, affixed to suitcase handles, and then deposited at designated drop-off points.

Rumors circulated recently about Ryanair's plans to eliminate check-in counters at airports by next year. However, the budget airline clarified that it does not aim to abolish check-in counters but simply replace paper boarding passes instead.

Passenger Responsibilities Shifting

The transition to online check-ins and self-service luggage devices has resulted in the diminishing importance of traditional check-in counters. This viewpoint is shared by aviation expert Heinrich Großbongardt, who raises concerns over this development: Counters serve as a customer service, primarily facilitating baggage drop-offs: "The check-in counter has the primary function of managing baggage disposal upon arrival." In his opinion, airlines are outsourcing tasks to their passengers through self-serve luggage drop-off machines. He argues that it does not enhance the travel experience. The baggage disposal process remains complex for many customers, and machine usability still requires significant improvement.

Despite these challenges, if enough machines are available and users do not get frustrated, the baggage disposal process may actually be quicker with the use of machines compared to the check-in counter. This observation is also confirmed by the Federal Association of the German Aviation Industry (BDL): Self-check-in kiosks and automated baggage drop-off points at airports have significantly reduced waiting times for baggage disposal at various airports, particularly during peak hours.

Online Check-in - Skip the Queue

Digitalization and optimization do not stop at flying. This can be seen most notably in online check-ins. A service that predominantly benefits passengers without checked luggage: Upon completion, boarding passes are emailed or made available on the app, which can then be printed out or displayed on mobile devices. This omits the need to wait at the counter and allows passengers to proceed directly to security (where delays are also quite common, but let's discuss that another time).

The service of digital check-in to obtain tickets is favorably viewed by Großbongardt: "I find it hard to imagine that many passengers still do not utilize this feature." While many airlines offer this online check-in option, smaller charter airlines operated by tour operators often require passengers to visit the check-in counter, even just for ticket collection.

Ryanair, known for its budget airline services, has announced plans to replace paper boarding passes with digital options, but not eliminate check-in counters altogether. Despite the introduction of self-service luggage drop-offs and online check-ins, Highlighting the challenges, aviation expert Heinrich Großbongardt argues that these changes can make the baggage disposal process complex for some customers and require significant improvement in usability.

Read also: