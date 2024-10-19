Quick Connections, Not Affections

Airport implements restriction on lengthy embraces.

Dunedin Airport in New Zealand has stirred global discussions with its new signal enforcing a three-minute constraint on embraces within its drop-off zone, advising "for more tender goodbyes, utilize the car park."

Many voices on a now-viral Facebook post express their disapproval of what they perceive as a cuddle curfew, while others are amazed at an airport still providing a complimentary drop-off area, given the prevailing trend of growing fees and penalties.

Dunedin Airport CEO Daniel De Bono weighed in on the subject during an interview with New Zealand’s RNZ radio. Referring to airports as "melting pots of emotion," De Bono highlighted a study suggesting that a 20-second squeeze can trigger a surge of the "love hormone" oxytocin and argued that expediting customers ensures more individuals can enjoy such experiences.

Dunedin Airport's parking lot, where De Bono acknowledges that "our staff have witnessed some intriguing occurrences... over the years," offers a 15-minute visit for free.

Café Conversation

The full English isn't just a cholesterol-laden meal but a potent symbol of England’s national identity - and a divisive one at that. Read here to discover the distinction between bubble and squeak and HP sauce.

Tradition is important in this century-old "masterpiece café" café in Tokyo, where socializing is discouraged and mobile phones are prohibited. To facilitate this, every seat faces a single direction - here's why.

In a new trend in China, café owners are leveraging their pets to earn "snack money" during their visits. "It's like parents sending their kids to school," says one.

Some Sort of Enigma

Formerly regarded by the Romans as a portal to Hell, the extraordinary Pamukkale limestone slopes in southwest Turkey are an otherworldly marvel, captivating visitors for millennia with their effervescent water pools.

Darvaza in Turkmenistan is also renowned for its mysterious "Gates of Hell," a flaming tourist attraction birthed from an industrial mishap. The spectacular pyre of Darvaza's gas crater is caused by methane-fueled flames emanating from numerous vents on the crater floor and walls.

New Leases

The world's inaugural Nintendo Museum has opened at the Japanese video game company's former factory complex in Uji, about an hour south of Kyoto in Japan. If you're a Mario, Zelda or Donkey Kong aficionado, it's time to "Let's-a-go!"

The grand Egyptian Museum has commenced trial operations near the Giza Pyramids, a mega-project that has cost over $1 billion and has been under development for more than a decade.

Universal Orlando has announced an open house date for its new Epic Universe theme park, tipped to be the largest of three parks at the resort, slated to open for a 2025 holiday weekend.

Roadside Relief

Spinning disco balls, unique lighting fixtures, and snow-capped mountain murals: The contenders in the 2024 "America's best restroom" contest boast impressive amenities.

But why stop there? If you want to elevate your restroom journey while on the road, our partners at CNN Underscored, a product reviews and recommendations guide owned by CNN, offer this guide to the top travel bidets.

"Pen a Poem for Me"

Lindz met Z on an app before she even touched down,

Despite telling herself that romance was off the ground.

Z coveted verses in his profile, so Lindz, with a thought,

Composed a poem, though he hailed from New York and she, from Scotland.

Interested in the details? They'll happily share

Their ups and downs of this wondrous love affair.

