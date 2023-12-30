Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewscologneairportwdrbonnanimalsnorth rhine-westphalianew year's evecologne/bonn airportplace of refugedog ownerturn of the year

Airport firecracker-free zone: a haven for dog owners

With New Year's Eve approaching, many dog owners are once again faced with worries this year: where to take their noise-sensitive pet when there are fireworks? In recent years, some resourceful dog owners have found a guaranteed firework-free location: Cologne/Bonn Airport. "Last year, we...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Four dogs sitting in a snowy dog playground. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Four dogs sitting in a snowy dog playground. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Animals - Airport firecracker-free zone: a haven for dog owners

With New Year's Eve approaching, many dog owners are once again faced with worries this year: where to take their noise-sensitive pet when there are fireworks? In recent years, some resourceful dog owners have found a guaranteed firework-free location: Cologne/Bonn Airport. "Last year, we counted around 15 responsible dog owners with their pets," said an airport spokeswoman. The WDR had previously reported.

However, there is no special "New Year's Eve offer" for animals at Cologne Airport, as the spokesperson emphasized. The public areas and waiting areas are also available as usual on New Year's Eve. Dogs are generally allowed in these areas. Dogs and their owners need not fear fireworks in the immediate vicinity: Fireworks are prohibited on the entire airport site.

This generally applies at airports, including Düsseldorf and Dortmund. According to air traffic regulations, the setting off of pyrotechnic objects in the vicinity of airports is generally prohibited, said a spokesperson for Düsseldorf Airport. Therefore, New Year's Eve at Düsseldorf Airport was comparatively quiet. "However, this does not necessarily mean that no firework noises can be heard," he said. It is not known that dog owners come to the terminal to avoid the noise of the fireworks.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

A blue light shines on the roof of a police vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Man fatally injured in conflict at wedding party

A man has been fatally injured in an altercation during a wedding party in Berlin-Kreuzberg. The incident took place on Friday evening at around 11 p.m., according to a spokesperson for the situation center on Saturday. According to the statement, two men initially got into an argument at a...

 and  Christian Meier
Members Public
A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

No new rain in flood areas on Saturday

No new rain is expected in the flood areas in Lower Saxony on Saturday. This is what a meteorologist from the German Weather Service (DWD) said when asked this morning. During the course of the day, there should only be isolated showers in small amounts away from the coast in Lower Saxony....

 and  Grigoriy Williams
Members Public

Latest