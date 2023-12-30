Animals - Airport firecracker-free zone: a haven for dog owners

With New Year's Eve approaching, many dog owners are once again faced with worries this year: where to take their noise-sensitive pet when there are fireworks? In recent years, some resourceful dog owners have found a guaranteed firework-free location: Cologne/Bonn Airport. "Last year, we counted around 15 responsible dog owners with their pets," said an airport spokeswoman. The WDR had previously reported.

However, there is no special "New Year's Eve offer" for animals at Cologne Airport, as the spokesperson emphasized. The public areas and waiting areas are also available as usual on New Year's Eve. Dogs are generally allowed in these areas. Dogs and their owners need not fear fireworks in the immediate vicinity: Fireworks are prohibited on the entire airport site.

This generally applies at airports, including Düsseldorf and Dortmund. According to air traffic regulations, the setting off of pyrotechnic objects in the vicinity of airports is generally prohibited, said a spokesperson for Düsseldorf Airport. Therefore, New Year's Eve at Düsseldorf Airport was comparatively quiet. "However, this does not necessarily mean that no firework noises can be heard," he said. It is not known that dog owners come to the terminal to avoid the noise of the fireworks.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de