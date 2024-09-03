- Airport Delays at Mallorca: Experiencing Setbacks

Hefty Downpours and Thunderstorms from a Powerful Weather Front are Causing Delays at Palma de Mallorca Airport. Since the afternoon, flights have been taking off one and a half to two hours later than planned. No signs of improvement are on the horizon. The weather forecast suggests a deterioration on Wednesday.

Despite being a short-lived storm, it was quite intense and was accompanied by strong wind bursts. This turbulence disrupted flight operations yet again. Only a few weeks back, poor weather conditions forced the cancellation of one out of every five flights, and travelers had to endure lengthy waits for substitute flights.

The Spanish air traffic management organization, ENAIRE, urges passengers to contact their particular airlines for real-time updates on departure schedules. This information is also accessible through the Spanish airport operator's website, AENA.

Orange Storm Alert for Wednesday

For Wednesday, Spain's national weather service, AEMET, has issued an orange warning from 08:00 to 18:00 for the entire island. Some areas may receive up to 90 liters per square meter of rainfall, and intense storm gusts with wind speeds exceeding 120 km/h are predicted to sweep the island. All storm warnings will be cancelled by Thursday, but the weather will remain volatile.

