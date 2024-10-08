Airport chaos ensues due to plane and train system failure at ATL

The airport announced that its Plane Train was operating in "shuttle mode due to a technical issue," in a post on their platform, prompting CNN to seek additional information.

The airport's message requested passengers to comply with instructions from ATL and airlines until the necessary repairs were completed.

Multiple social media posts painted a chaotic picture of the situation.

"ATL airport is a chaos with the train halted and a multitude of people stuck in the subterranean passageway between terminals," stated one user's post.

Keagan Ilvonen, aged 33, managed to board his flight on Monday but described the scene past security checkpoints as a "crazy place."

"There were no personnel guiding, no one sharing information. Just individuals disembarking from escalators and crowding the train area downstairs," Ilvonen shared with CNN.

"Honestly, the worst crowd management and handling of people I've ever witnessed in an airport," Ilvonen further commented.

Tiffany King, 27, messaged CNN, sharing her experience, "Staff were hollering for people to advance but it was an immobile human wave. It took me an hour to traverse from gate B to gate C."

Since 1980, this automated train system has been transporting travelers through the airport. By 2018, it was carrying more than 250,000 passengers daily, as per the airport's data.

Due to the Plane Train'soperating in shuttle mode, many travelers were affected by the technical issue and looked to news sources for updates.

The affected travelers shared their frustrating experiences on social media, highlighting the chaotic situation at the airport.

