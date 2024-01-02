Japan - Airliner in flames after collision at Tokyo airport

A Japanese airliner has burst into flames following a collision with another plane at Tokyo-Haneda International Airport. Television pictures showed the Japan Airlines plane driving across the tarmac on Tuesday before orange flames shot out and the jet slowed down. According to media reports, the Airbus with flight number 516 had previously collided with a coast guard aircraft.

Live images from Japanese television station TBS showed people leaving the aircraft via an emergency slide while the fire was being extinguished. Japan Airlines announced that all 367 passengers on board had been evacuated. The plane had arrived from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido Prefecture.

There was initially no information about possible casualties.

