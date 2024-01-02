Skip to content
Dramatic incident at Tokyo's Haneda Airport: a passenger plane caught fire on landing.

 and  Katherine Bradley
1 min read
STORY: Dramatic scenes at Tokyo's Haneda Airport on Tuesday. A Japan Airlines plane caught fire after a suspected collision with a Coast Guard aircraft. The airline announced that all 379 passengers and crew members on board had been taken to safety. The plane was reportedly coming from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido Prefecture. Firefighters tried to get the fire under control. The background to the accident was initially unclear. The coast guard said it was investigating the possibility that one of its aircraft had collided with the passenger plane. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported that five of the six crew members of the coastguard plane were missing, and that one had managed to escape the flames..aussiedlerbote.de

Disaster in Japan - Airliner in flames after collision at Tokyo airport

After a collision with another plane at Tokyo-Haneda International Airport, a Japanese airliner burst into flames and burned out completely. Television pictures showed the Japan Airlines plane driving across the tarmac on Tuesday before orange flames shot out and the jet slowed down.

The passenger plane collided with a Japanese Coast Guard plane on landing, Japanese media reported, citing the Ministry of Transportation. Two of the six people on board the coastguard plane were killed and the pilot seriously injured, Japanese television station TBS reported. The broadcaster NHK, on the other hand, reported that five passengers were missing and another was safe.

Tokyo Airport: All occupants of the Japan Airlines jet are safe

Live images from TBS showed people leaving the Airbus A-350 with flight number 516 via an emergency slide during the firefighting operation. Japan Airlines announced that all 367 passengers and twelve crew members on board had been evacuated. The airliner had arrived from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido Prefecture.

According to the Jiji news agency, the crew of the coast guard aircraft wanted to bring material to the earthquake area on the west coast of the country. At least 48 people have died in a series of quakes there since New Year's Day. There was severe damage.

Haneda Airport is one of two international airports in the Japanese capital and is one of the airports with the highest passenger numbers in the world.

Source: www.stern.de

