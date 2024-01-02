Disaster in Japan - Airliner in flames after collision at Tokyo airport

After a collision with another plane at Tokyo-Haneda International Airport, a Japanese airliner burst into flames and burned out completely. Television pictures showed the Japan Airlines plane driving across the tarmac on Tuesday before orange flames shot out and the jet slowed down.

The passenger plane collided with a Japanese Coast Guard plane on landing, Japanese media reported, citing the Ministry of Transportation. Two of the six people on board the coastguard plane were killed and the pilot seriously injured, Japanese television station TBS reported. The broadcaster NHK, on the other hand, reported that five passengers were missing and another was safe.

Tokyo Airport: All occupants of the Japan Airlines jet are safe

Live images from TBS showed people leaving the Airbus A-350 with flight number 516 via an emergency slide during the firefighting operation. Japan Airlines announced that all 367 passengers and twelve crew members on board had been evacuated. The airliner had arrived from New Chitose Airport in Hokkaido Prefecture.

According to the Jiji news agency, the crew of the coast guard aircraft wanted to bring material to the earthquake area on the west coast of the country. At least 48 people have died in a series of quakes there since New Year's Day. There was severe damage.

Haneda Airport is one of two international airports in the Japanese capital and is one of the airports with the highest passenger numbers in the world.

Source: www.stern.de