Airport Swarmers: An Unflattering Label and Its Potential Issues

Airline implements stricter measures against passengers bypassing queues at boarding gates.

If you're one of those people who likes to hang out near the airport gate before your scheduled boarding time, be it due to anxiety or a keen desire for overhead bin space, you might want to brace yourself. Such behavior has a less than appealing nickname: "gate lice."

Despite the seemingly harmless nature of this practice, it can lead to congestion, confusion, and extended wait times. To counter this issue, American Airlines is trialing a new tech solution at airports in New Mexico, Arizona, and Virginia. Passengers attempting to board before their designated group is called will trigger an error beep, alerting the gate agent, and fellow rule-abiding passengers. The early birds will then be sent back to board with their rightful group.

According to AA, the test results have been satisfactory so far.

In other airport news, following the buzz about a New Zealand airport limiting hugging time, London's Heathrow Airport has joined the trend with new signage declaring, "Max hug time, unlimited. Fond farewells in Departures, encouraged."

This announcement seems like a challenge for those aiming to improve their hugging endurance. Given Heathrow's 24/7 operation, now's the time to work on your squeeze stamina.

Vacation Planning Tips

Though summer is usually the most preferred time for traveling to Europe, the "shoulder season" from mid-October to mid-December offers fewer crowds, more comfortable temperatures, and less expensive flights and accommodations.

Now is the ideal time to plan your vacations for 2025 and beyond. Both National Geographic and Lonely Planet have shared new lists of must-visit destinations for the year ahead, with Thailand and Italy featuring on both lists. Slower travel is also gaining popularity.

Alternatively, you could plan your trip around the recently released list of the "world's best bars" for 2024, featuring top-notch drinking spots in cities like Mexico City, Hong Kong, Barcelona, and London.

Love Stories

Mike Grossman was convinced he wouldn't fall for someone in Australia during his 1988 business trip. That changed when he met a colleague at a boardroom mixer, creating a "lightning bolt" moment in his life versus his mother's predictions.

Erin Tridle's life took a dramatic turn when she met Jordan, a Parisian bartender, on her first night in the French capital. Sparks flew exceedingly high, just like the term "un coup de foudre" from old French meaning "a lightning strike."

Vlad Dimovski and Iga Olszak's love story, however, developed more slowly. The two first met as teenagers on vacation in Greece in 2005, and their undeclared crush lingered until they unexpectedly reconnected a decade later.

Istanbul's Feline VIPs

Istanbul, the Turkish capital, is home to countless street cats, who are treasured by the locals. The city even houses a cat art museum, making it a popular destination for feline enthusiasts.

With the holiday season approaching, consider treating your pet cat to an extravagant new "scratching post." Our partners at CNN Underscored have tested an array of the best.

Noteworthy News

Prices for Disney World's annual passes have been hiked up by as much as $100.

This follows the announcement of Disney's new all-access "skip-the-line" plan, which often costs more than the park ticket itself.

A woman's phone ended up stuck between boulders.

She spent seven hours stuck upside down before being rescued.

This American expat offers advice on navigating political landmines abroad.

Their top piece of advice: let the other person speak first.

The couple moved from the U.S. to Italy to save their marriage.

Here's how their plan unfolded.

