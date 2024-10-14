Aircraft unfortunate incident occurs, substantially impacting residential property in the U.S.

In the southeastern part of the USA, a tragic incident occurred where an aircraft, specifically a Cessna, crashed right outside a residential area. The pilot unfortunately lost their life, while the lone passenger sustained minor injuries, as per the Savannah Police Department, Georgia. Fortunately, no one living nearby was harmed. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) continues to probe the incident, with its root cause yet to be identified.

Images captured the aftermath, showing the smashed remnants of the aircraft directly in front of a house located on 66th Street. As reported by local news channel WTOC, the aircraft in question was a Cessna 336 en route from Miami, Florida, to Savannah. This journey would typically span around 700 kilometers in the air. Savannah, a city by the Atlantic coast, is Georgia's fifth-largest, housing roughly 150,000 inhabitants.

