Air traffic - Aircraft turns back due to "technical anomaly"

A plane operated by Lufthansa subsidiary Discover Airlines turned back after around 45 minutes on its way from Frankfurt to Fuerteventura on Wednesday. Flight 4Y300 to the Spanish vacation island was aborted as a precautionary measure, a Discover Airlines spokeswoman said, confirming the information provided by a passenger. "The reason for this was that the system displayed a technical anomaly that can only be investigated on site in Frankfurt."

The plane landed safely back in Frankfurt at 1 p.m., the spokeswoman said. "There was no safety risk at any time." The affected passengers were rebooked for Thursday.

Source: www.stern.de