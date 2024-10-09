Aircraft pilot succumbs to losses shortly following departure during extended journey.

During a trip from the USA to Turkey, a Turkish Airlines plane experienced an unfortunate event. The pilot, aged 59, unexpectedly fainted and later passed away, leaving the aircraft in mid-air. Despite the grim situation, the long-haul journey ended without any injuries to the passengers, thanks to the quick actions of the co-pilot who successfully executed an emergency landing in New York.

The tragedy occurred aboard an Airbus A350, en route from Seattle to Istanbul. Initial attempts to revive the pilot failed, prompting the co-pilot to take control and safely land the plane. The late captain was a valued member of Turkish Airlines' crew, serving for an extended period. The precise reason behind his sudden demise remains under investigation.

Dr. Fahrudin Nur Kosova, Director General of the Turkish General Directorate of Civil Aviation, confirms that the pilot underwent a health checkup as recently as March this year, with no concerning results reported. All passengers who were aboard the flight during this distressing incident have been provided with new travel arrangements.

