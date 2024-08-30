- Aircraft meets unfortunate landing in open pasture, leaving pilot and copilot harmed.

In the wreck of a helicopter in Lower Bavaria, both the pilot and the co-pilot endured moderate injuries. As per eyewitnesses, the helicopter had been cruising at a height of 15 meters above a field, the authorities shared. Then, on a Thursday, the helicopter unexpectedly plummeted and somersaulted over a field in Straßkirchen, in the district of Straubing-Bogen.

The 48-year-old pilot and his 65-year-old co-pilot were rushed to a medical facility following the crash. The flight was a personal one, as a police spokesperson clarified. The helicopter had taken off from the airport in Dingolfing.

The wreckage is set to be cleared later in the day. Until then, the fire department will ensure the helicopter doesn't ignite. The helicopter was completely destroyed.

The reason behind the helicopter crash was initially unknown. A police officer responsible for air mishaps has initiated investigations, the authorities announced. The German Federal Bureau of Aviation Accident Investigation is also part of the investigation.

