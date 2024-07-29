Airbus to start converting its satellite division

After writing off billions on its satellite business, European aircraft manufacturer Airbus is reportedly restructuring its space division, according to industry sources. Airbus has implemented an immediate cost-cutting program for its entire Defence & Space division, which also includes its defense business, said people familiar with the plans to Reuters news agency. The financial situation there is considered "critical." In September, Airbus plans to present concrete measures for Space Systems. The division is facing pressure from new competitors like SpaceX from Elon Musk, which can launch satellites more cheaply into the atmosphere. In the first and second quarters, Airbus wrote off a total of 1.5 billion euros on space projects.

A comprehensive review of the long-term space strategy is planned for the fourth quarter, the insiders said. Both the Italian Leonardo and the French Thales are involved in discussions about consolidation on a European level. Neither Airbus nor the other companies mentioned wished to comment.

