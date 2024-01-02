Airbus has significantly exceeded delivery target in 2023

With around 735 aircraft delivered, European aircraft manufacturer Airbus set a record last year, according to insiders. The target of delivering 720 commercial aircraft in 2023 was thus clearly exceeded despite the ongoing problems at suppliers, according to industry insiders on Tuesday.

The Franco-German group did not wish to comment on this. In December alone, more than 110 aircraft were apparently handed over to airlines and leasing companies. Airbus had planned to keep the number of deliveries stable compared to the previous year.

The industry data provider Aviation Flights had estimated the number of deliveries at Airbus at more than 733.

Source: www.ntv.de