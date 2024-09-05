- Airborne Contaminants Harming Human Health and Environmental Balance

Air pollution poses a significant threat not just to human health, but also to various other aspects of our environment. The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) reveals this in its yearly air quality report, stating that it contributes to over 4.5 million premature deaths annually and has substantial financial and ecological impacts. The pollutants, such as nitrogen compounds, sulfur compounds, or ozone, often go hand in hand with greenhouse gases. These pollutants can end up impacting nature once they settle on the Earth's surface.

In highly polluted areas, fine dust can suffocate crops, reducing yields by up to 15%. This is due to the lesser sunlight reaching plant leaves as a result of the fine dust deposits.

Moreover, agriculture itself is a contributor to air pollution. Burning fields, using fertilizers, and handling manure all generate this fine dust.

Positive news comes from Europe and China, as the WMO reported improved air quality in these regions compared to their long-term averages last year. However, wildfires in North America slightly spoiled the air quality there.

The WMO conducted a comparison between fine dust measurements by the European Earth observation program Copernicus and the US space agency NASA, and the average from the years 2003 to 2023. They refer to fine dust with an aerodynamic diameter of less than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5). This fine dust can penetrate deeply into the respiratory system, linger there for extended periods, and potentially cause lasting lung damage due to its tiny particle size.

