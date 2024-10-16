Airborne Bats might pose challenges in solving homicide cases

A fly species, typically found in warmer regions, has been detected in a Czech national park due to climate change, potentially posing a challenge for crime investigators and forensic scientists. This blowfly, Chrysomya albiceps, disrupts the work of experts by consuming other maggots or altering the growth cycle of insect larvae, according to carcass ecologist Christian von Hoermann from the University of Würzburg. This interference makes it harder for forensic scientists to determine the age of a carcass.

"Its voracious larval feeding habits could set back the biological clock of decomposition by eliminating earlier inhabitants," explains von Hoermann. "It's crucial for forensic scientists to understand the distribution of this fly."

Bison carcass studied for two months

Insects on corpses can be a valuable tool in murder investigations. Various insect species flourish on dead bodies, providing investigators with valuable clues. Special attention is given to the larvae of certain flies and beetles. Experts can estimate the duration a corpse has been at a specific location or determine if it has traveled to different locations with distinct insect populations.

Von Hoermann set up a dead bison bull (Bison bonasus) in the Šumava National Park towards the end of July as part of a research project with the Nuremberg Zoo, the Bavarian Forest National Park, and the Czech Šumava National Park, located near the Bavarian border. According to the zoo, this was the first bison carcass laid out for scientific study and observation in Central Europe.

For over two months, scientists monitored the decomposition process. During this time, the Chrysomya albiceps fly was discovered in the park for the first time. This fly was previously only known to exist in warmer regions, such as southern Europe, the Oriental and Tropical regions.

Scavengers contribute to biodiversity

Von Hoermann and his team analyzed wildlife footage with camera traps, collected insects using buried trap cups, and evaluated fungi and bacteria using mouth swabs for the project. "The large amount of dead animal biomass attracts a vast number of scavengers, which in turn leads to an increase in the variety of species recorded and promotes biodiversity preservation," explained the researcher.

The carcass originated from the Nuremberg Zoo. Bison carcasses hold significant scientific interest, as they have been extinct in the region for at least 200 years, and their role in the ecosystem remains unknown. Moreover, they have the highest biomass of all European land mammals. "This event in the Šumava National Park is not only of great importance for the comprehensive recording of biodiversity but also for the resolution of crimes," said von Hoermann.

The discovery of the Chrysomya albiceps fly in the bison carcass study could potentially impact the accuracy of age determination by forensic scientists, given its ability to disrupt the growth cycle of insect larvae. Moreover, understanding the distribution of this fly is crucial for education in forensic sciences, as it can alter decomposition processes.

